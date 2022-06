Du Quoin State Fairgrounds inaugural farmers’ market begins June 7

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers’ Market will open for its inaugural season on Tuesday, June 7.

It will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at “The Cattle Barns” across from the Expo Building.

“We are very proud to have our state rank third in the nation in the number of farmers’ markets that call Illinois home,” Jerry Costello II, director, Illinois Department of Agriculture, said in a news release. “Fresh, local foods have become a priority over the past few years and so has bringing a farmers’ market to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. We hope this will begin a tradition that continues for many years to come.”

According to the news release from the department, the opening will feature produce such as: tomatoes, peppers, okra, eggplant, green beans, cucumbers and much more from Rolling Acres Greenhouse and Dr. Grammy’s Garden.

Leedle Houme Bees will be on hand with fresh honey, lip balms and comb honey.

Also, Bloom Ridge Farm will be selling flowers, seeds, shopping bags, t-shirts, paracord bracelets and keychains.

For those looking for dinner options that night, Fan Favs LLC will also be on hand offering street tacos, nachos, bagelettas and soft drinks.

The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers’ Market will be held every Tuesday through November 1.

The market will be closed on August 16, 23, 30 and September 6 for the Du Quoin State Fair.

