Cooler tonight with pleasant weather lasting into the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Drier and cooler air continues to filter into the area behind a cold front. Temperatures will cool off this evening with readings falling into the 60s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant. Highs will reach the lower 80s. The pleasant weather will continue as we had into your weekend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows back in the 50s Saturday morning. Most of the area will remain dry through the weekend however, there is a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

