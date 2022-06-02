Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of Jackson to host e-cycle event

The city will host an e-cycle event on Saturday, June 4. (Source: KFVS)
The city will host an e-cycle event on Saturday, June 4. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city will host an e-cycle event on Saturday, June 4.

It will be at the Sanitation Department building at 510 Sawyer Ln. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the city, some examples of accepted items include:

  • lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and oil are emptied)
  • weed eaters
  • chainsaws
  • tools (hand, battery or electric)
  • air conditioners (window or central units)
  • barbeque grills
  • water heaters
  • ranges
  • refrigerators
  • washers
  • dryers
  • dishwashers
  • microwaves
  • small appliances (toasters, coffee machines, waffle makers, etc.)
  • laptops
  • monitors
  • televisions
  • computers
  • keyboards
  • printers
  • fax machines
  • scanners
  • speakers
  • cameras (video, 35mm, digital, etc)
  • VCRs
  • DVD players
  • all gaming systems and game cartridges
  • music equipment
  • wires
  • cable
  • power supplies
  • radios (including turntables, 8-track, stereo equipment, ham radios)
  • typewriters
  • word processors
  • humidifiers
  • dehumidifiers
  • curling irons
  • hair dryers
  • fans
  • vacuum cleaners
  • lead and rechargeable batteries (car, tractor, boat, cell phone, laptop, etc.)

The city said all accepted items will be unloaded by Midwest Recycling Center’s personnel. All hard drives from computers are shredded or erased using U.S. Department of Defense-approved software.

Items not accepted include:

  • AAA, AA, C or D type batteries
  • tires
  • radioactive materials
  • items containing mercury
  • any other hazardous waste
  • light bulbs
  • smoke detectors
  • media tapes
  • thermostats

Since this is a recycling effort, the city said no trash will be accepted, only recyclable materials.

Disposal fees include:

  • CRT TVs 26″ or less - $30 each
  • CRT TVs 27″ or greater - $50 each (includes true big screen TVs, projection TVs, wood consoles and other consoles of any screen size)
  • LCD, LED and Plasma Flat Screen TVs (all sizes) - $20 each
  • CRT computer monitors - $5 each
  • LCD and LED computer monitors - free
  • Any item containing freon - $10 each (freezer, refrigerator, AC unit, dehumidifier, etc)

All other accepted recyclable material can be disposed of at no charge to participants.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in Kentucky, using data from Forbes.
Kentucky has 1 billionaire, see who they are
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
City, state and public health officials confirmed the first probable case of the monkeypox...
1st probable case of monkeypox virus reported in Ill.
The farmers' market will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at “The Cattle Barns” across from the Expo...
Du Quoin State Fairgrounds inaugural farmers’ market begins June 7
Police say there is not any suspect information to provide at this time. (Source: Giacomo Luca,...
Carbondale police investigating after gunshot victim turns up at hospital