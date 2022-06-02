City of Jackson to host e-cycle event
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city will host an e-cycle event on Saturday, June 4.
It will be at the Sanitation Department building at 510 Sawyer Ln. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the city, some examples of accepted items include:
- lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and oil are emptied)
- weed eaters
- chainsaws
- tools (hand, battery or electric)
- air conditioners (window or central units)
- barbeque grills
- water heaters
- ranges
- refrigerators
- washers
- dryers
- dishwashers
- microwaves
- small appliances (toasters, coffee machines, waffle makers, etc.)
- laptops
- monitors
- televisions
- computers
- keyboards
- printers
- fax machines
- scanners
- speakers
- cameras (video, 35mm, digital, etc)
- VCRs
- DVD players
- all gaming systems and game cartridges
- music equipment
- wires
- cable
- power supplies
- radios (including turntables, 8-track, stereo equipment, ham radios)
- typewriters
- word processors
- humidifiers
- dehumidifiers
- curling irons
- hair dryers
- fans
- vacuum cleaners
- lead and rechargeable batteries (car, tractor, boat, cell phone, laptop, etc.)
The city said all accepted items will be unloaded by Midwest Recycling Center’s personnel. All hard drives from computers are shredded or erased using U.S. Department of Defense-approved software.
Items not accepted include:
- AAA, AA, C or D type batteries
- tires
- radioactive materials
- items containing mercury
- any other hazardous waste
- light bulbs
- smoke detectors
- media tapes
- thermostats
Since this is a recycling effort, the city said no trash will be accepted, only recyclable materials.
Disposal fees include:
- CRT TVs 26″ or less - $30 each
- CRT TVs 27″ or greater - $50 each (includes true big screen TVs, projection TVs, wood consoles and other consoles of any screen size)
- LCD, LED and Plasma Flat Screen TVs (all sizes) - $20 each
- CRT computer monitors - $5 each
- LCD and LED computer monitors - free
- Any item containing freon - $10 each (freezer, refrigerator, AC unit, dehumidifier, etc)
All other accepted recyclable material can be disposed of at no charge to participants.
