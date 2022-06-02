City of Jackson to host e-cycle event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city will host an e-cycle event on Saturday, June 4.

It will be at the Sanitation Department building at 510 Sawyer Ln. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the city, some examples of accepted items include:

lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and oil are emptied)

weed eaters

chainsaws

tools (hand, battery or electric)

air conditioners (window or central units)

barbeque grills

water heaters

ranges

refrigerators

washers

dryers

dishwashers

microwaves

small appliances (toasters, coffee machines, waffle makers, etc.)

laptops

monitors

televisions

computers

keyboards

printers

fax machines

scanners

speakers

cameras (video, 35mm, digital, etc)

VCRs

DVD players

all gaming systems and game cartridges

music equipment

wires

cable

power supplies

radios (including turntables, 8-track, stereo equipment, ham radios)

typewriters

word processors

humidifiers

dehumidifiers

curling irons

hair dryers

fans

vacuum cleaners

lead and rechargeable batteries (car, tractor, boat, cell phone, laptop, etc.)

The city said all accepted items will be unloaded by Midwest Recycling Center’s personnel. All hard drives from computers are shredded or erased using U.S. Department of Defense-approved software.

Items not accepted include:

AAA, AA, C or D type batteries

tires

radioactive materials

items containing mercury

any other hazardous waste

light bulbs

smoke detectors

media tapes

thermostats

Since this is a recycling effort, the city said no trash will be accepted, only recyclable materials.

Disposal fees include:

CRT TVs 26″ or less - $30 each

CRT TVs 27″ or greater - $50 each (includes true big screen TVs, projection TVs, wood consoles and other consoles of any screen size)

LCD, LED and Plasma Flat Screen TVs (all sizes) - $20 each

CRT computer monitors - $5 each

LCD and LED computer monitors - free

Any item containing freon - $10 each (freezer, refrigerator, AC unit, dehumidifier, etc)

All other accepted recyclable material can be disposed of at no charge to participants.

