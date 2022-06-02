Heartland Votes
Carbondale police investigating after gunshot victim turns up at hospital

Police say there is not any suspect information to provide at this time. (Source: Giacomo Luca,...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital.

Police say they responded to the hospital around 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for a report of a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the investigation, they found the victim’s crashed vehicle in the 200 block of North Marion Street and a debris trail leading to the 200 block of North Wall Street.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say there is not any suspect information to provide at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

