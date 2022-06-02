Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau police investigating numerous reports of vandalism

Police are investigating numerous reports of vandalism, including this vehicle trailer on William Street in Cape Girardeau.
Police are investigating numerous reports of vandalism, including this vehicle trailer on William Street in Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating numerous reports of vandalism that took place before Memorial Day weekend.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they had several reports of vandalism, including spray painted swastikas, between May 23 and May 25.

He said vehicles and buildings around town were vandalized in at least eight locations, including:

  • One location in the 200 block of Independence
  • Two locations in the 2100 block of William Street
  • One location in the 2000 block of N. Sprigg Street
  • Two locations, one in the 90 block and one in the 100 block, of N. Kingshighway
  • One location in the 100 block of S. Spanish
  • One location in the 2500 block of Lynwood Dr.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

