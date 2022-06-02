Cape Girardeau police investigating numerous reports of vandalism

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating numerous reports of vandalism that took place before Memorial Day weekend.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they had several reports of vandalism, including spray painted swastikas, between May 23 and May 25.

He said vehicles and buildings around town were vandalized in at least eight locations, including:

One location in the 200 block of Independence

Two locations in the 2100 block of William Street

One location in the 2000 block of N. Sprigg Street

Two locations, one in the 90 block and one in the 100 block, of N. Kingshighway

One location in the 100 block of S. Spanish

One location in the 2500 block of Lynwood Dr.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

