Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy Program receives $8,000 grant from Dollar General

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Adult Education & Literacy Program recently received an $8,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation in support of adult literacy.

According to Dollar General, this grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

“For nearly 30 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in our hometown communities,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The recent and significant shifts in the educational landscape have made the Foundation’s mission more critically important. As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others. We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”

The CG Adult Education & Literacy program serves eight counties in the southeast Missouri area. The program offers remediation for individuals 17 and older who need help learning how to read, getting their high school equivalency or learning English as a second language.

Dollar General says the programs provide free classes using classroom instruction and online learning.

They also offer a student-referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

