Authorities trying to ID body found in Mississippi River near Portageville

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are trying to identify a body found in the Mississippi River near Portageville.

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 of a body found next to a barge.

Deputies and the coroner responded to the scene and recovered the unidentified body.

An autopsy is pending.

