Authorities trying to ID body found in Mississippi River near Portageville
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are trying to identify a body found in the Mississippi River near Portageville.
According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 of a body found next to a barge.
Deputies and the coroner responded to the scene and recovered the unidentified body.
An autopsy is pending.
