Authorities investigate school playground vandalism

Photo of white paint spread across school playground.
Photo of white paint spread across school playground.(Source: Southland C-9 School District)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) – Dunklin County authorities are looking for suspects in an incident in which a school district said a playground was vandalized.

Officials said the incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend on the campus of Southland C-9.

Photo of possible suspects in playground vandalism.
Photo of possible suspects in playground vandalism.(Source: Southland C-9 School District)

The district superintendent, Misty Galloway, said the suspects took a bucket of paint and vandalized the playground.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Cardwell Police Department at 573-654-3535.

Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/1
