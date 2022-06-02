1st probable case of monkeypox virus reported in Ill.

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - City, state and public health officials confirmed the first probable case of the monkeypox virus in Illinois.

According to a release from the Illinois Department of Public Health, it and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced a single presumptive case in an adult male Chicago resident with recent travel history to Europe.

IDPH said initial testing was completed Wednesday, June 1 at one of its laboratory, and confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on initial epidemiologic characteristics and the positive orthopoxvirus result at IDPH, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection.

The health departments are working with the CDC and the patient’s health care providers to identify people with whom the patient may have been in contact while they were infectious.

According to the IDPH, the person did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition.

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to the patient will be disclosed.

The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.

Person to person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

According to IDPH, it typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body.

Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks.

Monkeypox is typically endemic to parts of central and west Africa, and people can be exposed through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products.

Beginning in 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox have been reported in several countries that do not normally report monkeypox, including the United States.

On May 18, a U.S. resident tested positive for monkeypox after returning to the U.S. from Canada.

As of June 2, the CDC reports 19 confirmed cases of orthopox/monkeypox across multiple states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

