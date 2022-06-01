Heartland Votes
Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
LIVE: Baby formula makers meet with Biden on easing shortage
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial