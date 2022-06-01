Shipyard Music Festival 2022 lineup announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Organizers for the event released this year’s lineup for the two day festival on Wednesday morning, June 1.
The following performers will be featured on two stages on Friday through Saturday, September 23-24:
- Samantha Fish
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- Maggie Rose
- Grizfolk
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
- Low Down Brass Band
- Arkansauce
- Wildermiss
- Mike Mains & the Branches
- Hounds
- The Burney Sisters
- Hunter Hathcoat
- Mike Renick
- Jessie Ritter
- Jeremy Todd
- Logan Chapman
- Pfunk Dat
This is the fourth year for the outdoor music festival.
Click here to learn more about the artists and to purchase tickets.
