Shipyard Music Festival 2022 lineup announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Organizers for the event released this year’s lineup for the two day festival on Wednesday morning, June 1.

The following performers will be featured on two stages on Friday through Saturday, September 23-24:

Samantha Fish

Yonder Mountain String Band

Maggie Rose

Grizfolk

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Low Down Brass Band

Arkansauce

Wildermiss

Mike Mains & the Branches

Hounds

The Burney Sisters

Hunter Hathcoat

Mike Renick

Jessie Ritter

Jeremy Todd

Logan Chapman

Pfunk Dat

This is the fourth year for the outdoor music festival.

Click here to learn more about the artists and to purchase tickets.

