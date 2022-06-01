Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shipyard Music Festival 2022 lineup announced

More than a dozen bands will play at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival.
More than a dozen bands will play at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Organizers for the event released this year’s lineup for the two day festival on Wednesday morning, June 1.

The following performers will be featured on two stages on Friday through Saturday, September 23-24:

  • Samantha Fish
  • Yonder Mountain String Band
  • Maggie Rose
  • Grizfolk
  • Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
  • Low Down Brass Band
  • Arkansauce
  • Wildermiss
  • Mike Mains & the Branches
  • Hounds
  • The Burney Sisters
  • Hunter Hathcoat
  • Mike Renick
  • Jessie Ritter
  • Jeremy Todd
  • Logan Chapman
  • Pfunk Dat

This is the fourth year for the outdoor music festival.

Click here to learn more about the artists and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/1
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/1
While it’s one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., Southern Illinois Healthcare doctors...
SIH helping raise awareness during Stroke Awareness Month
One investigation between business partners led a Lyon County man facing jail time.
Lyon County investigation leads to a separate arrest
The partnership will focus on providing students with hands on learning experience....and give...
Heartland college and medical center team up to help meet health care workforce needs