Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/1.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the second half of the day. A few storms could become severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Some isolated hail is possible too, but the tornado threat remains very low. The threat of severe weather will drop after sunset, but a few showers still possible overnight and into the first part of Thursday. Rain chances will linger in our far southern and eastern counties through the first part of Thursday, then all of the Heartland will be dry Thursday evening. It will also be cooler behind the cold front, highs tomorrow will only be in the 70s for most of the area! Dry weather expected Friday and Saturday too!

