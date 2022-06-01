Rain & Storms Possible Today

Southerly winds keeping temperatures mild this morning again in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover will slowly increase as storms from move in from the west. A storm complex will likely weaken this morning as it moves in to the Heartland, but plan for scattered rain/storms possible especially in southeast Missouri. Warming up into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with added energy in the atmosphere could help with stronger storms to develop this afternoon. There is a low risk of an isolated severe storms-main impacts will remain as gusty winds and small hail are possible.

The cold front will pass tonight heading into Thursday morning. Clouds will remain in our area with isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

The end of the week into the start of the weekend will be very pleasant with sunshine and cooler temperatures during the afternoon. Additional showers and storms are possible Sunday into next week.

-Lisa

