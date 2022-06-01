Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rain & Storms Possible Today

Cooling temps by the end of the week...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southerly winds keeping temperatures mild this morning again in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover will slowly increase as storms from move in from the west. A storm complex will likely weaken this morning as it moves in to the Heartland, but plan for scattered rain/storms possible especially in southeast Missouri. Warming up into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with added energy in the atmosphere could help with stronger storms to develop this afternoon. There is a low risk of an isolated severe storms-main impacts will remain as gusty winds and small hail are possible.

The cold front will pass tonight heading into Thursday morning. Clouds will remain in our area with isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

The end of the week into the start of the weekend will be very pleasant with sunshine and cooler temperatures during the afternoon. Additional showers and storms are possible Sunday into next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms likely later tomorrow
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 5/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 5/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/31/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 5/31/22