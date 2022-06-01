Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Quarles formally launches bid for Kentucky governor

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor.
Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor.(WKYT)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has formally launched his 2023 campaign for governor, stressing his rural background and pledging to unify the state if elected.

Quarles chose the courthouse square in his native Scott County on Wednesday to begin presenting his agenda and reintroducing himself to voters across the Bluegrass State.

He touted his conservative credentials, including his opposition to abortion and support for gun ownership rights. The event comes about a month after Quarles announced he would seek Kentucky’s top political job next year.

He’s part of a growing list of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series
A lawsuit filed Wednesday by three Illinois Republicans argues that the state should not count...
Illinois suit targets post-election count of mail ballots
(Source: MGN)
Reported Illinois tornado knocks down trees, damages school