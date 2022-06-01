New study highlights difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new study highlights the difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland.

Researchers at the University of Missouri gathered data from six regional food banks in Missouri, including the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Heartland officials say the research shows 33 percent of food insecure families in our area had to choose between paying for food or paying for utilities, while 28 percent had to choose between food or medical care.

You can read the full report for the Heartland here.

You can read the full state report here.

The SEMO Food Bank plans to use the data to address the needs of the people it serves.

