Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New study highlights difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland

A new study highlights the difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland.
A new study highlights the difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new study highlights the difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland.

Researchers at the University of Missouri gathered data from six regional food banks in Missouri, including the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Heartland officials say the research shows 33 percent of food insecure families in our area had to choose between paying for food or paying for utilities, while 28 percent had to choose between food or medical care.

You can read the full report for the Heartland here.

You can read the full state report here.

The SEMO Food Bank plans to use the data to address the needs of the people it serves.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

Christopher Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on October 29, 2021.
Murphysboro man sentenced for burglary
Marqueal Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting at a car on South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau...
Man accused of shooting at car arrested
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in Kentucky, using data from Forbes.
Kentucky has 1 billionaire, see who they are
Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois