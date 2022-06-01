Murphysboro man sentenced for burglary

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced recently to the Illinois Department of Corrections for burglary.

Christopher P. Douglas, 20, of Murphysboro, was sentenced to seven years in the IDOC, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The court also recommended him for placement in a substance abuse treatment program during his incarceration.

Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on October 29, 2021.

According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Douglas was given an opportunity to get counseling and treatment and possibly avoid a prison sentence altogether, but he failed to complete the requirements of the court-ordered program.

They said he failed to complete court ordered substance abuse treatment, failed to keep the probation officer advised of his place of residence, continued to use illicit drugs and committed a new criminal offense.

The burglary charge was from an incident on Oct. 10, 2021 in which Douglas was caught in the act of burglarizing S.I. Liquor Mart in Murphysboro. He ran from police, but was caught after a brief chase.

Douglas admitted to burglarizing the business and the police found his backpack filled with stolen merchandise.

