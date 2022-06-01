Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murphysboro man sentenced for burglary

Christopher Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on October 29, 2021.
Christopher Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on October 29, 2021.(Jackson County State's Attorney's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced recently to the Illinois Department of Corrections for burglary.

Christopher P. Douglas, 20, of Murphysboro, was sentenced to seven years in the IDOC, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The court also recommended him for placement in a substance abuse treatment program during his incarceration.

Douglas pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on October 29, 2021.

According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Douglas was given an opportunity to get counseling and treatment and possibly avoid a prison sentence altogether, but he failed to complete the requirements of the court-ordered program.

They said he failed to complete court ordered substance abuse treatment, failed to keep the probation officer advised of his place of residence, continued to use illicit drugs and committed a new criminal offense.

The burglary charge was from an incident on Oct. 10, 2021 in which Douglas was caught in the act of burglarizing S.I. Liquor Mart in Murphysboro. He ran from police, but was caught after a brief chase.

Douglas admitted to burglarizing the business and the police found his backpack filled with stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

A new study highlights the difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland.
New study highlights difficult decisions created by hunger in the Heartland
Marqueal Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting at a car on South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau...
Man accused of shooting at car arrested
Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in Kentucky, using data from Forbes.
Kentucky has 1 billionaire, see who they are
Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.
LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois