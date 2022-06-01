Man accused of shooting at car arrested
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a shooting at a vehicle in Cape Girardeau leads to an arrest.
Marqueal Jackson, 26, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office just before 1 p.m. on Friday.
He was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on assault and firearm related charges.
Cape Girardeau Police say Jackson is accused of firing a gun at a car on the 700 block of South Ellis Street on Wednesday, May 25.
The driver of the car was not hurt.
