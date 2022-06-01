Man accused of shooting at car arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a shooting at a vehicle in Cape Girardeau leads to an arrest.

Marqueal Jackson, 26, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

He was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on assault and firearm related charges.

Cape Girardeau Police say Jackson is accused of firing a gun at a car on the 700 block of South Ellis Street on Wednesday, May 25.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

