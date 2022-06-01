Makanda man indicted on sexual assault charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Makanda man was indicted recent on charges of sexual assault.

Miguel A. Womac, 27, was indicted by a grand jury in Jackson County on three counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, this is from three separate incidents in the county in 2021.

Three warrants totaling $325,000 were issued for Womac’s arrest. He posted bond and was scheduled to make his first appearance before the court on June 15.

If convicted, Womac could be sentenced from 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.