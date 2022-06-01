Lyon County investigation leads to a separate arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One investigation between business partners led a Lyon County man facing jail time. Officials explained how one case led to another.

Lyon County woman Tonya Ballard has had a few run ins with the law.

She’s back on the Lyon County’s Sheriff radar after she got into a dispute with a business partner out of Tennessee. The dispute turned into something bigger.

“She was going to file some bogus liens on these other people’s property that this company managed that didn’t have anything to do with the employment contract obligations between those two parties,” Sheriff Brent White said.

White said deputies visited Ballard’s home in Lyon County to try and get her side of the story.

However, they were surprised by what they found.

“Thats when I saw in the front yard the 6 marijuana plants. You just never know what you are going to come across,” White said.

Apparently, the plants belonged to Ballard’s roommate, Kalvin Hunter.

He admitted they were his.

He’s been charged with 1 felony and 2 misdemeanors. White said if he is convicted Hunter could serve 1 to 5 years in the Kentucky State Penitentiary.

“You never know what’s down the road. Often your shift or your day is different from the previous one,” White said.

White said they are still investigating Ballard’s dispute with her old business partner.

“It’s one of those examples. You just never know what you’re going to come across when you go to one complaint and think you are going to be dealing with just that and find something else,” White said.

