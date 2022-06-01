LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois

(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925.

Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.

While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class.

According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021.

Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively.

Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology.

Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Illinois, using data from Forbes.

Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of May 31. Forbes lists 24 billionaires in Illinois.

#20. Jenny Just

Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,938 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Winnetka, Illinois

Source of wealth: fintech, Self Made

#19. Matt Hulsizer

Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,938 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: fintech, Self Made

#18. Carl Thoma

Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,832 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#17. Byron Trott

Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,739 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Winnetka, Illinois

Source of wealth: investments, Self Made

#16. Jerry Reinsdorf

Net worth: $1.8 billion (#1,645 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: sports teams, Self Made

#15. Jennifer Pritzker

Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,513 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#14. Steven Sarowitz

Net worth: $2.6 billion (#1,171 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Highland Park, Illinois

Source of wealth: payroll software, Self Made

#13. Sheldon Lavin

Net worth: $3.0 billion (#1,000 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Highland Park, Illinois

Source of wealth: meat processing, Self Made

#12. Penny Pritzker

Net worth: $3.2 billion (#956 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#11. Joseph Grendys

Net worth: $3.3 billion (#905 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: poultry processing, Self Made

#10. J.B. Pritzker

Net worth: $3.6 billion (#823 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Springfield, Illinois

Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#9. Mark Walter

Net worth: $3.9 billion (#762 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: finance, Self Made

#8. Eric Lefkofsky

Net worth: $4.1 billion (#712 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Glencoe, Illinois

Source of wealth: Groupon, investments, Self Made

#7. Ty Warner

Net worth: $4.2 billion (#676 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Oak Brook, Illinois

Source of wealth: plush toys, real estate, Self Made

#6. Thomas Pritzker

Net worth: $4.9 billion (#552 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#5. Neil Bluhm

Net worth: $5.2 billion (#505 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: real estate, Self Made

#4. Joe Mansueto

Net worth: $5.6 billion (#461 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: investment research, Self Made

#3. Sam Zell

Net worth: $5.9 billion (#428 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: real estate, private equity, Self Made

#2. Patrick Ryan

Net worth: $7.6 billion (#294 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Winnetka, Illinois

Source of wealth: insurance, Self Made

#1. Ken Griffin

Net worth: $26.5 billion (#52 wealthiest in the world)

Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Source of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made

