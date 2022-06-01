Kentucky’s free fishing weekend available to all first weekend of June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As summer approaches, people can try their hand at fishing during free fishing weekend in Kentucky.

Free fishing weekend is open to all and will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

To help celebrate family fishing, several Kentucky communities are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4, the release said.

Fishing licenses or a trout permits are not required, but people are asked to follow the size and number limits by species of fish that are chosen to be kept.

