Illinois health care providers, head start programs receive new from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that grants...
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that grants will be provided from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New funding will be helping Illinois health care providers and head start programs.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that grants will be provided from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

A total of $18.9 million will be allocated among multiple health care providers.

These providers will include:

  • Northwestern University (Evanston): $1,491,607
  • Shirley Ryan Ability Lab (Chicago): $471,140
  • Opticent, Inc. (Evanston): $705,941
  • University of Chicago (Chicago): $1,170,685
  • Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (Chicago): $583,892
  • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Urbana-Champaign): $892,927
  • VNA Health Care (Aurora): $1,726,294
  • Alivio Medical Center, Inc. (Chicago): $1,000,892
  • Heartland International Health Centers: $1,130,076
  • Erie Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago): $1,981,677
  • Aunt Martha’s Health And Wellness, Inc.: $2,982,275
  • Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): $965,906
  • Illinois Department of Public Health: $2,241,976
  • Illinois Primary Health Care Association (Springfield): $1,521,337
  • University of Illinois at Chicago (Chicago): $83,030

A total of $21.2 million will be provided to the head start programs in Illinois.

The progarms include:

  • Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago): $5,763,663
  • Educare of West DuPage (West Chicago): $2,325,331
  • Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation (Decatur): $1,096,301
  • Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois (Chicago): $10,380,453
  • Childcare Network of Evanston (Evanston): $1,721,895

