Illinois health care providers, head start programs receive new from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New funding will be helping Illinois health care providers and head start programs.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth announced that grants will be provided from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

A total of $18.9 million will be allocated among multiple health care providers.

These providers will include:

Northwestern University (Evanston): $1,491,607

Shirley Ryan Ability Lab (Chicago): $471,140

Opticent, Inc. (Evanston): $705,941

University of Chicago (Chicago): $1,170,685

Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (Chicago): $583,892

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Urbana-Champaign): $892,927

VNA Health Care (Aurora): $1,726,294

Alivio Medical Center, Inc. (Chicago): $1,000,892

Heartland International Health Centers: $1,130,076

Erie Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago): $1,981,677

Aunt Martha’s Health And Wellness, Inc.: $2,982,275

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): $965,906

Illinois Department of Public Health: $2,241,976

Illinois Primary Health Care Association (Springfield): $1,521,337

University of Illinois at Chicago (Chicago): $83,030

A total of $21.2 million will be provided to the head start programs in Illinois.

The progarms include:

Metropolitan Family Services (Chicago): $5,763,663

Educare of West DuPage (West Chicago): $2,325,331

Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation (Decatur): $1,096,301

Children’s Home & Aid Society of Illinois (Chicago): $10,380,453

Childcare Network of Evanston (Evanston): $1,721,895

