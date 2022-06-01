Heartland organization saves lives in Africa with water wells

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization is changing and saving lives overseas by helping children and adults with life’s most basic need.

Marion Medical Mission is an organization that is providing fresh water to individuals in different parts of Africa by building sustainable water wells.

These children and adults suffer with water borne diseases which also puts a strain on area hospitals. These wells help curb illnesses and makes the community healthier.

We talked with Marion Medical Mission President Tom Logan who said it’s important to have clean drinking water.

“It means their children are no longer dying,” Logan said. “It also means the people of the village will be healthier. Because they are healthier, they can work longer in their fields producing more food which means less starvation.”

In the organization’s first year, they built 13 wells. It has since grown ever since.

Last year, they built a record 3,413 wells covering 60,000 square miles.

“The key to the program is that you have to build the well that the extreme poor can maintain and take care of themselves,” Logan said. “If you build a well that they are not able to take care of, that they don’t know how to maintain, or one that they can’t afford to maintain, it’s only good until it breaks.”

Logan said they have a system in place to where villagers are taught how to maintain the wells and can fix them if ever something breaks, therefore making it a cheap and self-sustaining well for the community.

Logan, along with other people within the organization also spread and show the love of Christ through projects that directly impact the people in Africa.

“Each and every well, at the handover celebration after that pump is put in, people are told that well is special,” Logan said. “They are told their well is special because Christians of the United States shared the love of Jesus with them.”

Since 1990, the organization has built 45,000 water wells which has benefitted an estimated 5,000,000 people.

“The people in Africa, I’m a part of them and they’re a part of me,” Logan said. “We are in this together. We are all part of God’s creation and we can make a difference.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.