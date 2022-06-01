Gun violence awareness walk scheduled for Cape Girardeau this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers are preparing for a gun violence awareness event that is coming to Cape Girardeau this weekend.

The event will be presented by MOMS Demand Action as well as the Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please organization.

The event will take place at Indian Park at 9 a.m. with the prayer walk scheduled for 10 a.m.

We talked with Leslie Washington who is a member of MOMS Demand Action. She says she is a survivor of gun violence and wants others to know how serious this issue is.

“This is very serious and it needs to stop,” Washington said. “And we need to do our part in the community to be able to get that knowledge out there and that information out there.”

Washington wants to remind people that we recently had mass shootings across the nation and that shootings happen here at home as well.

“We’re praying for the families in Uvalde. We’re praying for the families of Buffalo,” Washington said. “But we also want to make sure in our own backyard, that the knowledge and information is out there in the community so they can be aware, yes this happens in our own backyard. We just had a shooting 9 days ago.”

There will also be an event at Peace Park on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. This is to shed light on those that lost their lives due to gun violence. People are asked to wear orange clothing on both days at the event.

