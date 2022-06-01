First Alert: Scattered rain, storms possible today

(KFVS) - Most of the Heartland will stay dry this morning, but scattered rain and storms are possible, especially in southeast Missouri, as a storm complex moves in from the west.

Scattered storm and rain chances continue through the afternoon and evening hours.

Warm temperatures in the mid and upper 80s, with added energy in the atmosphere, could help develop stronger storms this afternoon.

There is a very low risk for isolated severe storms, but if one does develop, gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

Some locations could also see heavy downpours.

The cold front will likely pass through the Heartland tonight heading into Thursday morning.

Clouds look to stick around Thursday, with isolated showers and storms possible.

The end of the week into the start of the weekend will be cooler with plenty of sunshine.

Shower and storm chances return Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.