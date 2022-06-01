Heartland Votes
A few storms this evening, cooler tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring scattered showers and storms this evening across the Heartland. Right now the severe weather threat appears low however, a few storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will cool down by morning as a cold front moves through. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday we could see a few isolated showers early but drier air will filter in throughout the day. It will be cooler as well with highs reaching the upper 70s in most areas with partly sunny skies late.

