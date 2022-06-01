City leaders are looking to tackle abandoned buildings and houses in the area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is now taking bids to demolish five condemned buildings, while staff work on a list of more than two-dozen other properties that may need to come down in the future.

The news comes as some folks tell us they are ready to start seeing those eyesores disappear.

”Were dealing with overgrown lots, empty lots, vacant houses with no utilities and squatters that are sneaking in,” said resident Katie Reavis.

“It’s been more in the last couple years since the houses were condemned and closed down that we’ve had more of an issue, said resident Amy Brown.

Residents Katie Reavis and Amy Brown tell me abandoned houses like these are causing more issues in the neighborhood.

“It would be nice to secure those buildings have the homeowner be held responsible to keep and maintain the properties it’s dragging down the value of everyone else’s homes,” Reavis said.

Brown says she’s ready to see a change happen in this neighborhood soon.

“The one that was burnt down over here of course its gonna have to be torn down so something made and said but the other ones if there’s any way they can be sold and something redone with them so they’re not just sitting or vacant lots,” Brown said.

Mayor Stacy Kinder says there are more than 26 vacant properties in the area.

And the city is determined to do something about it.

“Today there’s a meeting to open bids on five of those demolitions here in the city and so were seeing progress happen already,” said Mayor Stacy Kinder.

Kinder says the city is looking to use 125,000 dollars from the American rescue plan for vacant buildings and houses in the area.

“Our goal is to deal with them in some way so that the neighborhood is safer, and neighbors aren’t affected adversely,” Kinder said.

For Brown she’s hoping the city will make those changes soon.

“Everyone on opposite sides of them are taking care of their house were a really tight knit neighborhood we stay in touch we speak to each other its like an old school little feel and so it kind of is dismal to see these in the middle of everything,” said Brown.

