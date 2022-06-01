Capaha pond dredging to start soon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Capaha pond dredging will start in the coming weeks.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, the dredging will start around June 13.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will rehome the fish and domestic ducks. The migratory birds will move along as they normally do.

The pond dredging is part of a larger project called the Capaha Park General Park Improvements.

The project is expected to be finished by 2023.

The city said it will improve stormwater capacity and pond water quality. It is funded by a grant and the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater sales tax renewal of 2018.

