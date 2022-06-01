Blues sign Rosen to 2-year, 2-way contract extension

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the Blues signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract extension Wednesday.

Rosen would get $750,000 next season at the NHL, or $400,000 at the AHL. He would also get paid $775,000 in the 2023-24 season at the NHL, or $450,000 at the AHL.

Rosen was originally signed by the team as a free agent on July 30, 2021. He had four goals and 24 assists in 40 regular-season games during the 2021-22 season with AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds, and two goals and five assists in 18 regular-season games with the Blues.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.