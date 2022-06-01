Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Barkley Regional Airport looking for artists to work on new, incoming terminal

The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and...
The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and two locations in the airport’s gate area.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport Authority (BRAA) announced it’s looking for regional artists to create original artwork for the airport’s new terminal opening in the Spring of 2023.

BRAA says this is open to all artists within a 50-mile radius of Barkley Regional Airport in West Paducah.

The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and two locations in the airport’s gate area.

The Feature Wall will have a theme-specific work of art for the airport ticketing area. The finished project will serve as a centerpiece as it welcomes those arriving to the region and those flying out.

According to Barkley Regional Airport, the goals for the public are:

  • Provide an impactful “wow” experience that welcomes people to Paducah and the region.
  • Generate community pride through high-quality works of art.
  • Communicate to visitors and locals that Paducah is a place that values and is enriched by art.
  • Highlight aspects of Paducah’s art and culture that it has become known for worldwide.
  • Bring to light elements of the region’s people, places, ecology, culture, heritage, and/or celebrated places and experiences.

Any artists interested must submit the required materials by July 11 through www.CallForEntry.org. CaFE is free to use, and there is no entry fee for this call. There are two Calls for Artists for these three opportunities, so artists interested in being considered for both areas must submit more than one application.

Visit www.flybarkley.com/call-for-artists for applications, links, and more information.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Westbound Interstate 24 is clear after a crash involving up to six motorcycles near the 51 mile...
I-24 westbound clear in Lyon Co. after crash involving up to 6 motorcycles
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

A group of concerned Ameren Illinois customers rally against higher energy costs starting June 1.
Advocates, concerned customers rally against Ameren rate hike
AG Raoul says many states, including states neighboring Illinois, have abortion bans that...
AG Raoul announces new guidance for reproductive rights in Illinois
The Capaha pond dredging will start in the coming weeks.
Capaha pond dredging to start soon
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, this is from three separate...
Makanda man indicted on sexual assault charges