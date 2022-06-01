Barkley Regional Airport looking for artists to work on new, incoming terminal

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport Authority (BRAA) announced it’s looking for regional artists to create original artwork for the airport’s new terminal opening in the Spring of 2023.

BRAA says this is open to all artists within a 50-mile radius of Barkley Regional Airport in West Paducah.

The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and two locations in the airport’s gate area.

The Feature Wall will have a theme-specific work of art for the airport ticketing area. The finished project will serve as a centerpiece as it welcomes those arriving to the region and those flying out.

According to Barkley Regional Airport, the goals for the public are:

Provide an impactful “wow” experience that welcomes people to Paducah and the region.

Generate community pride through high-quality works of art.

Communicate to visitors and locals that Paducah is a place that values and is enriched by art.

Highlight aspects of Paducah’s art and culture that it has become known for worldwide.

Bring to light elements of the region’s people, places, ecology, culture, heritage, and/or celebrated places and experiences.

Any artists interested must submit the required materials by July 11 through www.CallForEntry.org. CaFE is free to use, and there is no entry fee for this call. There are two Calls for Artists for these three opportunities, so artists interested in being considered for both areas must submit more than one application.

Visit www.flybarkley.com/call-for-artists for applications, links, and more information.

