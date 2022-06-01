AG Raoul announces new guidance for reproductive rights in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released new guidance on Illinois’ legal protections for abortions.

“Know Your Reproductive Rights,” a free online resource released by AG Raoul’s office, ensures that the members of the public understand their rights.

AG Raoul says it explains how Illinois law protects the right to have an abortion and treats abortion like other kinds of health care. The AG also issued a letter to law enforcement to clarify that Illinois law does not criminalize abortion.

“It is important for women to know that, regardless of whether federal protection for reproductive health care continues, Illinois law protects their rights,” Raoul said. “As a number of neighboring states enact draconian laws to restrict or eliminate reproductive freedom, Illinois is a proud reproductive health care oasis that will not infringe upon a woman’s right to make highly-personal abortion and reproductive health decisions. I encourage women to access the guidance available on our website to ensure they understand the protections under Illinois law.”

According to a release from his office, Raoul’s “Know Your Reproductive Rights” is now available on his website.

Although not intended to serve as a substitute to medical advice from a health care provider, Raoul says his guidance provides answers to common questions related to reproductive rights in Illinois.

Abortion rights in Illinois include:

The right to an abortion regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, immigration status, race, ethnicity, disability status or other protected characteristic.

No set time limit on abortions. Patients should talk with their health care providers about their individual circumstances to decide what treatment options are best for them.

Health care, including abortion and other reproductive care, for residents of other states.

The right to an abortion for individuals under the age of 18.

Raoul’s office also issued a letter to law enforcement throughout the state explaining that Illinois law does not allow the prosecution of pregnant women for ending their pregnancies. The letter goes on to clarify that Illinois law also prohibits law enforcement from interfering with individuals’ exercise of their fundamental right to use or refuse reproductive health care.

According to Raoul, IDPH estimates that nearly 10,000 women came to Illinois to have an abortion in 2020 alone; a 29% increase over the prior year.

The guidance issued today explains that, even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this summer, Illinois law will still protect the right to an abortion.

