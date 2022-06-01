Heartland Votes
$50 million in funding announced in Illinois infrastructure projects

This goes to 34 communities, counties and localities in the state.
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Illinois Gov. Pritzker has announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants.

The announcement was made on Tuesday along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there,” Pritzker said. “Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status at the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier. Rebuild Illinois proudly dedicates more than $3.3 billion to exactly that: renewing local roads, rebuilding sidewalks, and investing in the hubs of community life.”

The funding will go towards projects like replacing bridges, upgrading water treatment and constructing roads.

These funds from the state will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capitol projects. This will result in a total of $123 million.

The funding is made possible through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure (RIPI) Capital Program.

