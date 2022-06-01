Heartland Votes
200lbs of psychedelic mushrooms seized in St. Charles County bust

Jun. 1, 2022
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old St. Charles man linked to a large psychedelic mushroom bust was arrested, thanks to narcotic investigators in Franklin and St. Charles counties.

Following an investigation by the Franklin County Narcotics Unit, 29-year-old Erik Hunter of St. Charles was stopped by deputies while allegedly transporting drugs. He is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

A search warrant was then obtained for three locations in St. Charles County where drug task force teams found a fully operational psychedelic grow lab inside Hunter’s apartment complex. The lab had containers filled with mushrooms in different stages of growth. Investigators said about 200lbs of psychedelic mushrooms were seized inside a storage unit allegedly registered to Hunter.

The total street value is estimated to be worth up to $525,000.

For additional information on psychedelics or any drug-related questions, please contact the Franklin County Narcotics Unit at 636-583-2560 or 636-239-9700.

