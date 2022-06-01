2 arrested in connection with burglaries in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two West Frankfort men were arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into burglaries in rural Thompsonville.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Dale R. Williams and 41-year-old Nathen D. Karns were arrested and charged with residential burglary and theft. Williams was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both men were booked into the Franklin County Jail.

Bond was set at $200,000 for each.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are possible.

Their investigation began after a home in rural Thompsonville was broken into twice in March.

The sheriff’s office released photos of three men reportedly involved in the burglaries. They were asking for the public’s help in identifying the men.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public’s help in locating and identifying three men reportedly involved in two separate residential burglaries in rural Thompsonville in March 2022. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

The public responded with tips for detectives, which the sheriff’s office said they are thankful for.

