Volunteers pick up thousands of flags from national cemetery

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers came from across southern Illinois to help remove the flags at the Mound City National Cemetery on Tuesday.

There were roughly 9,000 flags that were placed at the graves and around the cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend.

One-by-one and row-after-row, these flags were collected and gently placed in storage containers to be used for the next time.

People we spoke with there say it’s an honor to be able to help out the cemetery and remember those that fought for our freedom.

“Not all the people that are buried here died in action or during the war but they served to defend our country and I think it’s something that you should be proud of and people should be aware of because we wouldn’t be able to do the things that we’re doing if these people haven’t stepped up,” Barbara Lang said.

Preston Bartolotti said he came here to celebrate the veterans that fought for us.

“Memorial weekend is just a way for us to celebrate them even more than we normally would. Everyday though, we should be celebrating them because they lost their lives for us,” Preston Bartolotti said.

Bartolotti is part of a youth group that traveled down from Christopher, Ill. on Tuesday morning. They are a part of a group called Jesus Cats and wanted to help out.

