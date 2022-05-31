Heartland Votes
Thunderstorms expected on Wednesday, some could be severe

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/31.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Dry weather expected for the rest of today, enjoy it, because thunderstorm chances return for your Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could sneak into northern and western parts of southeast Missouri by daybreak on Wednesday. These should be weakening as they move into the Heartland. Then we will watch for more storms to develop by the afternoon and evening hours. These will have the best chance to become severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Temperatures will drop too as a cold front tracks through the area. Highs will dip back into the 70s in many areas for Thursday and Friday.

