Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

Latest News

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
Every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park.
Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to Sikeston
Firefighters responded to two separate fires at a home in Chester within a few hours.
Chief calls second fire at house ‘odd’
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
No injuries reported in Nebraska chemical fire; cause unknown