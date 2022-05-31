Heartland Votes
Survey: City of Cape Girardeau wants feedback on community dock at river

The city wants feedback on two possible locations for a community dock.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city wants feedback on two possible locations for a community dock.

Residents can take a short survey online.

The two locations include the “North Site,” which is just south of the casino, between the boat ramp and downtown.

The other location is the “Downtown Site,” adjacent to the mural wall and located between Broadway and Themis Streets.

Each site could include things like a boat dock, convenience store/restroom/fueling and a walkway. The community is asked to chime in on what features they like and if they have suggestions on any others.

In 2017, the city said it came up with the plan for the project.

City leadership then commissioned a feasibility study for a community dock.

