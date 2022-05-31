Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. pharmacy owner accused of setting up hidden camera in bathroom

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding...
According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding a hidden camera video that was taken inside the employee bathroom of Advance Pharmacy.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A pharmacy owner is accused of recording women in the bathroom without their knowledge.

Bruce Jovin, 51, was charged with four counts of first-degree invasion of privacy.

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol received information regarding a hidden camera video that was taken inside the employee bathroom of Advance Pharmacy.

In the video, they say the owner of the pharmacy, Jovin, is seen setting up the camera; however, no employees were on that video.

Officers served a search warrant at Dovin’s home and examined his cellphone.

According to court documents, officers found a password-protected application with three hidden camera videos that were taken in the pharmacy’s bathroom.

They said the videos showed adult women using the restroom.

Court documents state the videos contained a total of two identified victims. They said Dovin was visible on each video setting up the camera, concealing it and then later retrieving it.

During an interview, Dovin reportedly confessed to creating the recordings.

His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, May 31.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A Farmington man died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash
The two red dots on the map show where two separate earthquakes shook early Tuesday morning,...
2 earthquakes recorded early Tuesday morning
A man died in a motorcycle crash on Route O Sunday afternoon, May 29.
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
According to the parks department, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Possible alligator sighting in pond at western Ky. park

Latest News

The estimated duration is 4 hours.
Crash involving up to 6 motorcycles blocking 1 lane of I-24 westbound in Lyon Co.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A state fire marshal is investigating after a house caught fire twice in Chester, Ill.
State fire marshal investigating Chester, Ill. house fire
A couple of earthquakes rattled parts of the Heartland Tuesday morning.
2 early morning earthquakes rattle parts of the Heartland