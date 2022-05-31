Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.
According to a statement by DPS, this comes after they learned he “engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer.”
The department received more allegations against the officer on Tuesday.
The allegations have not been investigated yet, but the department is continuing the internal investigation.
If proven, these allegations could be criminal, the statement says.
They had profiled this officer on their DPS Facebook page.
Chief James McMillen says original post profiling the officer in question has since been deleted.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.