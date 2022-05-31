Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer resigns over potentially criminal allegations

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston DPS officer has resigned Tuesday afternoon after being placed on administrative leave.

According to a statement by DPS, this comes after they learned he “engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer.”

The department received more allegations against the officer on Tuesday.

Recently Sikeston DPS profiled an officer on our DPS Facebook page. This was a new officer who had been performing this... Posted by Sikeston Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The allegations have not been investigated yet, but the department is continuing the internal investigation.

If proven, these allegations could be criminal, the statement says.

They had profiled this officer on their DPS Facebook page.

Chief James McMillen says original post profiling the officer in question has since been deleted.

