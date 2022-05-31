Heartland Votes
SIH helping raise awareness during Stroke Awareness Month

While it’s one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., Southern Illinois Healthcare doctors...
While it’s one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., Southern Illinois Healthcare doctors want you to know some stroke victims can and do recover.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Tuesday is the final day of Stroke Awareness Month.

While it’s one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., Southern Illinois Healthcare doctors want you to know some stroke victims can and do recover.

“Having a stroke was nothing that I expected. My weight was fine, my health was fine, I was having no issues at all,” said Rich Davis, stroke survivor.

Davis said the day after his 61st birthday he suffered a stroke.

“I lost my ability to walk, I lost my ability to write. But I could speak, thank god I didn’t lose my ability to speak,”he said.

After Davis suffered a stroke, that’s when he set his mind to get back to what he said is as normal as possible.

“To get started right away, take serious thought into the rehab, it’s a great group of people over at the rehab place in Herrin. They were so good to me and helped me through the process,” Davis said.

SIH Memorial Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital are southern Illinois primary stroke centers. And one neurologist at SIH said it’s important for the community to know the signs of a stroke.

“If a person is acutely suffering from loss of balance, or loss of vision or the face is twisted or the arm is not working or the speech is not, or the person is not able to talk or to understand people around them,” said Andrea Loggini, MD, SIH neurologist.

Loggini also said if your loved one is suffering from a stroke, to seek medical attention as fast as possible.

“We do have medications and procedures that are able to reverse the symptoms of a stroke and restore the blood flow,” she said. “Those medications and procedures are time sensitive treatments.”

And for Davis now, he credits the SIH team for helping him gain his strength back.

“For the most part, I am back to normal as normal can be, and except for the top of my left hand, and I work around it,” he said.

Eight regional hospitals across southern Illinois are a part of the SIH Stroke Network.

