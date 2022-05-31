Scattered storms likely later tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a very warm afternoon across the area and very warm temperatures will continue through the evening. Readings will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday we will see a few scattered showers early across our northwestern counties. As we head towards the late afternoon and evening hours, scattered storms will become likely across the Heartland. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail being the main threats. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

