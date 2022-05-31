Saint Louis Zoo gives update on Amur leopard cubs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two Amur leopards born at the Saint Louis Zoo are almost six-weeks-old.
Anya and Irina are building curious personalities with their environment and with each other. Their mother Dot is finding it to be a full-time job keeping the babies in the box.
The box is an important part of helping her transition into motherhood with a sense of security. It will be removed when Dot feels comfortable letting her cubs roam free.
