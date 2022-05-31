Heartland Votes
Pride event planned for Cape Girardeau this weekend

A flag blows in the wind at a pride event in Cape Girardeau in 2021.
A flag blows in the wind at a pride event in Cape Girardeau in 2021.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers are getting prepared to bring back a pride festival to the City of Cape Girardeau.

The event is called the Pride in the Park SEMO and it will feature vendors with food, fun and several drag shows planned.

The event will focus on highlighting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, which will be held at the Capaha Park on Sunday.

One organizer we talked with said the event should bring together hundreds of people from multiple nearby states.

“It’s a big deal to have something like this in the Cape Girardeau area,” Pride in the Park organizer Maurice Carter said. “This is actually the 3rd year of putting pride together, so yeah, we’re pretty excited. And the last couple of years we’ve had tremendous support, so to continue that support, right here in Cape Girardeau, it’s really wonderful.”

Carter is thankful for the support they have received from the community events these past few years.

“It is very nice to see the support that we have in the community because there’s a lot of people that goes to St. Louis and other places to see a pride event and to have one here in the Cape Girardeau area makes it really nice,” Carter said. “So it’s really nice to see the people come out to support the event.”

Carter said money raised from this event will go towards future pride events throughout the year and towards next year’s pride event as well.

