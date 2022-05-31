Paducah man turns himself in for shots fired incident

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in a case of shots fired last week.

According to the Paducah Police Department, 53-year-old Michael Glasper turned himself in on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an incident happened at a home on South 5th Street in Paducah on May 23.

Glasper allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during an argument.

The two struggled over the gun and it went off, shooting one of the walls of the bedroom.

Previously, he has been convicted on four counts of armed robbery and various drug offenses.

He removed an ankle monitor he was wearing and fled the scene on Monday morning.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

