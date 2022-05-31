Heartland Votes
One woman killed in crash in McCracken County after attempted traffic stop

By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy was going to pull over a vehicle that was driving at a high speed on Estes Lane.

When the deputy turned around to make the stop, the white 1998 Ford Mustang sped up and turned onto Meacham Lane.

The vehicle continued to drive quickly until it reached the intersection with Alpha Drive.

At that time, the Mustang lost control and ran off the road into a yard.

The vehicle hit a utility pole, two trees and then the front porch of a house.

There it overturned and came to a stop.

35-year-old Nicole Fyffe was not wearing a seatbelt and she was ejected fro the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

