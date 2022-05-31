New report highlights challenges for Illinois workforce, opportunities to improve

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - A new report states Illinois has experienced a hollowing out of middle-class jobs and a polarized labor market due to an economic shift away from manufacturing. The Future of Work task force also noted that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been uneven in Illinois, as unemployment for Black men and women is much higher compared to other groups. The statewide unemployment rate is now at 4.6%, although the rate for Black men is 13.4% and Black women face an 11.4% unemployment rate.

The bipartisan group comprised of 36 Illinoisans with backgrounds in government, education, business, and labor submitted the report to Gov. JB Pritzker and state lawmakers Tuesday. Taskforce members believe this report provides a vision for how Illinois can improve equitable access to quality jobs, education, and training opportunities to prepare for the workforce for future jobs along with new support for businesses growing quality jobs.

This group wrote Illinois could lose more middle-wage jobs over the next decade. They argue the state needs stronger innovative policies and business practices to improve the quality of low-wage jobs and enhance ramps to higher-wage jobs. Another area of concern is gaps in access and completion of secondary education for students from Black, Latinx, low-income, and rural communities.

Members believe the healthcare industry needs to attract new professionals with all levels of experience to replace the retiring population. They also note that leisure, hospitality, and other business or professional service sectors should see growth.

“Illinois has the opportunity to ensure that job growth in these sectors and others provides living wages, adequate benefits, and worker protections,” the task force wrote.

The group argues Illinois can be a national leader in aligning business and worker needs by defining and enhancing job quality. They also believe the state should remove any barriers to quality jobs for every worker, regardless of their immigration status, incarceration, disability, sexual identity, or gender. The task force said future policy must include tax incentives, regulations, and labor standards that reflect advancements in technology and society.

The highest priority for the task force was recommendations for job quality, benefits, and labor standards of the future. The group said Illinois should have a statewide job quality measurement and use that mechanism to award state funding. They argue Illinois should extend benefits to more people through models that aren’t tied to specific jobs, support contributions from multiple employers or clients, and cover independent contractors and other non-traditional workers.

The group also wrote that lawmakers should create paid leave benefit programs to improve economic security for workers if they need to care for themselves and their families. They hope the state can encourage employers to expand benefits to include support for defraying costs such as transportation to jobs. The group also believes Illinois should have co-enforcement strategies in sectors with frequent violations and consider enacting retaliation protections or stronger penalties for misclassifying employees.

“The future of work is now, and working people across Illinois are counting on us to create an economy that works for everyone,” said Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago). “I am proud to have worked alongside experts from growing industries, labor, and government to produce a comprehensive plan to build a people-centered economy for our state.”

Meanwhile, the task force argues the care sector, disproportionately filled by women of color, does not meet the needs of workers who frequently struggle with low wages, minimal labor protections, and high turnover. The report says lawmakers should invest state dollars to match federal investments during the pandemic in child care and home and community-based services to help build the care infrastructure and well-paid workforce. They also want to see Illinois create a new standards board to review and set fair Medicaid rates to ensure rate increases are aligned with pass-through provisions for wage increases. Members argue that could also allow for new training and pipeline programs for care workers.

Members also stated that lawmakers should enact new state policies to ensure the stability of care sector service by requiring state providers to demonstrate binding agreements that include mechanisms to quickly resolve labor disputes without disrupting service. They also called for a modernized professional licensure system to prevent unnecessary barriers and wait times for licensed healthcare professionals from other states and immigrant or refugee health professionals from receiving a license.

“Care work is one of the state’s fastest-growing sectors and employs more than a quarter-million workers today,” said Ai-jen Poo, President of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. “What is startling to me as someone who has worked to lift up the voices of home care workers is that this growing need hasn’t yet been matched with growing value for these vital workers. If acted upon, the policies in the Illinois Future of Work Report will do justice to the workers who put their lives on hold to care for others and help sustain the care economy for all Illinoisians.”

The report also includes recommendations for the growing clean energy industry. Members said lawmakers need to ensure timelines set in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act for workforce programs are achieved and that proper funding is appropriated each year. They also believe Illinois should adopt best-value requests for proposals with a U.S. employment plan to receive new state and local electric vehicles. The U.S. employment plan is a policy option that allows states to customize bid solicitation to build more jobs and equity within public purchasing.

This group also stated that Illinois needs to adopt centralized, bulk purchasing of electric vehicles. They argue the state can significantly lower the price of the zero-emission vehicles by creating a program to equitably distribute EVs to cities and state agencies. Members also stressed that Illinois needs an adequate water workforce to replace all of the state’s lead services lines and improve drinking water.

The report also provides recommendations for improving the manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture sectors as well as gig, hourly and flexible employment. The task force also presented ideas to help small businesses and improve the state’s data infrastructure. However, another critical aspect of improving the state’s workforce is also investing to prepare future workers.

Members want lawmakers to expand access and funding for K-12, career and technical education, community college, and work-based learning opportunities to create pipelines for well-trained workers. They also want to see Illinois expand access to higher education through increased MAP grant funding, enrollment in early college programs, and free access to community college technical education programs.

The group also believes the state should require and fund post-secondary programs to partner with employers to create quality jobs in high-growth industries. They also believe proper attention and funding should be given to public and private programs helping young people of color start high-paying jobs in software engineering and data. Members argue that can help those young Illinoisans become wealthy and help the economy grow as well.

“This report sets the stage for the policy debate that will put Illinois on a better path to create a more equitable economy — one that works for all of us and not just some of us,” said Harish Patel, Director of Economic Security for Illinois. “The task force is filled with some of the brightest minds in our state who have spent countless hours researching, debating, and discussing policies that prepare Illinois for the economy of tomorrow.”

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity thanked members of the task force and co-chairs Villivalam, Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles), Rep. Marcus Evans (D-Chicago), and Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) for bringing all of the stakeholders together to work on the report. DCEO Director Sylvia Garcia said Illinois is committed to ensuring the talented workforce and businesses across the state are part of an ecosystem that promotes access to quality jobs and economic growth.

“We look forward to partnering with the General Assembly as we develop the details of these policy recommendations and look towards implementation that works for people and business in our great state of Illinois,” Garcia said.

Although, the report was met with scrutiny by the state’s business community. The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, and Illinois Retail Merchants Association argue the task force had a “deeply flawed process” that limited efforts to have better conversations about improving work for the future of Illinois. The business groups said there were numerous statutory violations including failure to appoint all of the task force members until after the legal deadlines, holding several meetings before all members were appointed, and failing to provide public notice of meetings by omitting meeting locations and times.

The business leaders noted that the final report was provided to the full task force only hours before the vote took place. While the report only needed a simple majority vote to move forward, the business groups highlighted that only 17 of the 35 task force members approved the document.

“Most of the report’s recommendations were never discussed and none were approved by the entire committee prior to the compiling of the report itself,” the business groups wrote. “Disappointingly, many of the recommendations in the report would harm Illinois’ chances to win on the key future growth industries outlined in the state’s 5-year economic development plan.”

Although, the business leaders noted the COVID-19 pandemic has created fundamental shifts in business operations for most industries, new ways businesses interact with customers and clients, and how they operate and build the workforce. While they were disappointed with the task force process, the business groups said the future of work is critically important and leaders remain committed to improving jobs for Illinoisans and working with lawmakers to create new policies addressing these issues.

