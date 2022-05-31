Heartland Votes
Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to Sikeston

Every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park.
Every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to downtown Sikeston.

According to a release from Historic Downtown Sikeston, every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park.

The park is located off of Front Street.

Event details and schedule includes:

  • June 3 – DoubleTake
  • June 10 – The Dirt Road Express
  • June 17 – John Engram and the Millstones
  • June 24 – Jesse Hammock
  • July 1 – NO SHOW DUE TO HOLIDAY WEEKEND
  • July 8 – CounTempo
  • July 15 – Gregory Grant Sr.
  • July 22 – Aimer La Vie
  • July 29 – Anthony Russo and the Drive-By Boys

