Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to downtown Sikeston.

According to a release from Historic Downtown Sikeston, every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park.

The park is located off of Front Street.

Event details and schedule includes:

June 3 – DoubleTake

June 10 – The Dirt Road Express

June 17 – John Engram and the Millstones

June 24 – Jesse Hammock

July 1 – NO SHOW DUE TO HOLIDAY WEEKEND

July 8 – CounTempo

July 15 – Gregory Grant Sr.

July 22 – Aimer La Vie

July 29 – Anthony Russo and the Drive-By Boys

