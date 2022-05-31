Heartland Votes
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating trailer stolen from campground

Deputies say a 24-foot, Haul Rite, tri-toon boat trailer that was parked in a boat trailer parking area was reportedly stolen sometime between Saturday, May 28 and May 30.(None)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a trailer was reportedly stolen from a campground.

On Monday, May 30 around 4:23 p.m., a deputy responded to a theft complaint at a campground on KY 93 South.

A 24-foot, Haul Rite, tri-toon boat trailer that was parked in a boat trailer parking area was reportedly stolen sometime between Saturday, May 28 and May 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 270-388-2311 or report a tip anonymously online.

