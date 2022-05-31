Heartland Votes
First Alert: Very warm Tuesday

There will be plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!((Source: cNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Expect another very warm and mostly sunny day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Southerly winds won’t be a breezy, but could still gust between 20-25 mph at times.

Calm and clear conditions continue tonight with overnight lows in the 70s.

Wednesday morning a storm complex will try to make its way into the Heartland during the pre-dawn hours. This will likely fall apart before it enters our region, but a few isolated showers or storms are possible.

As a cold front moves into the Heartland during the afternoon, we could see a few strong storms develop. Gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats.

Slightly cooler air arrives by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.

